JD-U Kerala rebels against Nitish for aligning with BJP

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Kerala on Thursday opposed Bihar Chief Minister for tying up with the BJP and announced it was severing ties with him.

The chief of the Kerala unit of JD-U, M.P. Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters here that he was even ready to resign from the Upper House in his fight against "fascist forces".

"Whatever the price, we're ready to pay," he said.

"We are not accepting the JD-U joining the NDA and our relations with Nitish Kumar has ended. It's shocking that Nitish Kumar has joined the NDA. We all thought that he will fight the fascist tendencies but he has now become a part of it."

Veerendra Kumar said he expected JD-U senior leader Sharad Yadav and its MLAs in Bihar not to accept Nitish Kumar's decision. "I call upon Sharad Yadav and JD-U MLAs to say that we won't accept it."

He said he would go back to Kerala after the Vice Presidential election on August 5 and hold a state council to take a decision on future action.

Nitish Kumar broke ties with the the RJD on Wednesday. A two-member Bihar cabinet of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister and BJP's Sushil Modi as his deputy was sworn in on Thursday morning.

