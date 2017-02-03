Jayalalithaa's Case: SC to give verdict in one week

Even as decks are cleared for VK Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu chief minister, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it could deliver its judgment on the appeals challenging the acquittal of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case, involving the former.



An apex court bench headed by Justice PC Ghose told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Karnataka, to wait for a week

Dave raised the delay in pronouncement of the verdict before in the apex court bench and requested the bench to pronounce its verdict soon.



In 2016, the apex court had last year, before the demise of Jayalalithaa, reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the order of her acquittal by the Karnataka High Court.



Sasikala, who became the AIADMK general secretary after Jayalalithaa’s demise, was on Sunday elected as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party. If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court order convicting her and others, she may have to step down from the post she is likely to take over.

Meanwhile, in a seeming effort to silence all doubts and speculations before the swearing-in of the new chief minister, doctors who treated Jayalalithaa, convened a press conference here and said that she had suffered a "cardiac arrest" on December 4 last year and was immediately put on resuscitation. They said the best possible treatment was provided to her in Apollo hospital.



"Everything that could have been done was done," Richard Beale, a UK-based doctor who attended on Jayalalithaa, said, He also said that he had met Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala during the treatment and she was closely engaged in care "in a supportive manner".

The doctors said that medical personnel were present in the room when Jayalalithaa suffered a sudden heart attack on December 4 last year.



"She had a cardiac arrest. CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was started immediately. The on-call cardiologist in the hospital came down within a few minutes. The CPR (process) went for 20 minutes but there was no heart rhythm," said a doctor, who was in the panel of doctors that addressed a specially convened press conference. He said that for 24 hours Jayalalithaa was put on another machine to see if her heart restarts, but there was no "own heart beat".



The doctor said it was decided to discontinue the process after about 24 hours and the decision was taken with consultation with all doctors, including the AIIMS team, who had arrived.



Jayalalithaa was declared dead at Apollo Hospital here on December 6. She was admitted to the hospital on September 22 with fever and dehydration.

(With inputs from agencies)