As Haryana government failed to reach an agreement with the Jats staging protest to press for their demands, including OBC quota and withdrawal of cases, community leaders on Friday announced to intensifying their agitation and hold no more dialogues with the government.

Despite several rounds of talk with the Jat agitators through its constituted committees, Manohar Lal Khattar government has so far failed to convince the Jat leaders to end the on-going protest as the agitators have refused to compromise on any of their demands.

Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) national president Yashpal Malik told The Statesman that the constitution of the committees by the state government was an eyewash as the committees failed to resolve the issue raised by the representatives of the Jat community. Thus, there would be no more further talks with the government until it comes out with any solution.

"If the committees are incapable to redress our grievances, then what is the benefit of putting our demands before them. So now, no more discussion with the government, we would prefer to intensify the agitation," Malik said.

According to their further plan, the Jat agitators have announced mark February 26 as 'Black Day' when the protestors would reach the protest sites wearing black turbans and dupattas (shawls) to express their resentment against the state government.

Further the community members from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh would throng the national capital Delhi on coming March 2. Apart from encircling the Parliament and pressing elected members of the community for supporting the agitation, the agitators have also urged the Jats not to pay government bills including of power and water.

Earlier, the state government constituted a high level committee headed by the Chief secretary DS Dhesi that held two round of talks with the agitators and later on it was agreed that the four-member legal panel, two members from each side would sit to decided about the withdrawal of cases registered against the members of the Jat community during the agitation last year, however, dialogues ended with no solution.

Meanwhile, the ongoing agitation in 20 districts of the state led by Malik on Friday completed peaceful 27 days. The Jat agitation in February last year left nearly 31 people dead while more than 200 injured.