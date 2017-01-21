Jat Reservation Agitation : Haryana govt warns against violence

Haryana government on Saturday issued stern warning against any violence during the agitation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation for Jat community.

The chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said if the peaceful atmosphere is vitiated due to the agitation, the government would deal it with strictness.

The Director General of Police (DGP) KP Singh too said today that if anyone is found indulged in any illegal activity or causing loss to public property, action would be initiated against him.

Singh said that in a democratic set up, every person has the right to express his views, but the democratic set up also has some limitations for expression of views, which should be followed.

CM Khattar also stated that All Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) president Yashpal Malik was not doing any good by directly or indirectly politicizing the issue of Jat reservation.

Yashpal Malik should not politicize the issue of Jat reservation, added Chief Minister when he was asked about opposition by Jat leader Yashpal Malik against the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Khattar appealed to the people to maintain peace and do not participate in any kind of agitation which is politically motivated.

He said that it was not right to participate in such agitations.

Politicizing such agitations is condemnable and this can’t do any good.

As far as Jat reservation was concerned, the state government has enacted a law and now the issue is with the court, he said.

Earlier on Friday, Yashpal Malik accompanied by few others announced to oppose the BJP in the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At a Press conference, Malik also announced to resume agitation in 19 districts of Haryana from January 29.

He sought that the criminal cases against the arrested persons during the Jat agitation last year should be withdrawn. Compensation be given to the injured persons during the agitation and the Jat community be given the OBC status at Centre.

He said that Jats would start agitation in peaceful manner in 19 districts of the state except Panchkula, Mewat and Gurgaon from January 29, till their demands were met.