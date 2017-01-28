Jat agitation: Section 144 imposed at various Haryana places

In view of the fresh agitation call given by the Jats for January 29, the Haryana government on Saturday imposed Section 144 of CrPC at various places in the state including Gurugram, Rohtak, national highways and rails tracks.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Haryana, Ram Niwas on Saturday said that 37 companies of paramilitary forces have reached Haryana while for 20 more companies, the state government has requested the Centre.

Haryana government had requested the Centre for 55 companies of paramilitary forces ahead of the proposed agitation by Jats seeking Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and several other demands.

Ram Niwas said, “Section 144 has been imposed at various places. Assembly of five or more people has strictly banned at national highways and railway tracks.” He further said that Duty Magistrates and Police Officials were in touch of village Panchyats requesting them to cooperate with the government.

The official said that the government is fully geared up to tackle any situation and it would not let any mishap this time.

Meanwhile various Jat outfits have prepared for the proposed agitation. Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) president Yashpal Malik said they would begin indefinite agitation from Sunday in 19 districts as the state government has failed to fulfill its promises with Jats.

Despite repeated promises, jobs have not been given to the family members of those were killed during the agitation last year. Besides, youths are still behind the bars and cases have not been withdrawn, he added.

The state government has issued stern warning this time stating that nobody would be allowed vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Jat agitation seeking OBC quota last year had left nearly 30 died while leaving hundreds of persons injured. Property worth Rupees Hundred crores were set on fire during the violence erupted in February 2016.