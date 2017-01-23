Jat agitation: Haryana seeks 55 companies of security forces

In view of the call for agitation given by Jats, seeking other backward classes (OBC) reservation for their community, the Haryana government has sent a requisition for 55 companies of Central Security Forces.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas on Monday said that the government has also issued call out notice to depute 7,000 Home Guards in the state in view of the proposed agitation on January 29.

He said that although leaders of various agitating organisations have assured to hold ‘dharnas’ (sit-ins) in a peaceful manner, the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order.

The district magistrates have been appointed and all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and no damage is caused to property. All the proposed ‘dharnas’ would be videographed,he added.

He said that he has urged these agitating leaders to make their protest in a peaceful manner as the government is always prepared for talks. Every citizen has the right to express his views in a democratic manner, he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already issued stern warning against any violence during the agitation. He said if the peaceful atmosphere is vitiated due to the agitation, the government would deal it with strictness.

Similarly, Director General of Police (DGP) KP Singh too has asserted if anyone is found indulged in any illegal activity or causing loss to public property, action would be initiated against him.

The state government has also decided that in view of the call for Jat agitation, the officers holding certain positions will not be granted leave till further orders.

These included divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, sub divisional officers (civil), tehsildars, district development and panchayat officers, block development and panchayat officers and tehsildars.

The Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti led by Yashpal Malik has announced to oppose the BJP in the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Malik also announced to resume agitation in 19 districts of Haryana from January 29.

The Jat agitation in February last year left nearly 30 people dead while more than 200 were injured. Government and private property were damaged and set on fire.