Jat agitation : Haryana govt asks officials to be alert

With the agitating Jats set to observe ‘Balidan Diwas’ (martyr day) on February 19 across the state in memory of the community members killed during the violent agitation for reservation last year, the Haryana government on Wednesday put the civil and police administration in all the districts on high alert.

Through a video conferencing, additional chief secretary (home), Ram Niwas, directed the officials across the state to keep a close tab over the activities of the agitators planning to participate in the events proposed at protest spots throughout the state.

"Officials in the field have been directed to maintain the law and order. It has been ordered that no agitators carrying any kind weapons and under the influence of liquor be allowed to participate in the proposed event. No one should be permitted to deliver derogatory speech against any individual or caste specific.

No music will be allowed on the protest spots,” Ram Niwas said. Anybody vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of violating these norms should be dealt with legal action, he added.

The official who is also the member of the high level committee constituted by the state government to look into the demands of the agitators, further stated that the demands put by the Jat leaders were briefed before the state Cabinet held at Faridabad on Tuesday and the next round of dialogue would be fixed with the representatives of the

agitating community.

The CID wing of the state in its recent report too has expressed concern over the growing numbers of the agitators at protest spots. Besides, it was also added in the report that the agitation could turn

violent.

Meanwhile, the ongoing agitation in 20 districts of the state under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) headed by Yashpal Malik today entered 18th day peacefully.

However,the agitators have announced to intensify the protest if the state government fails to find any solution of their demands in coming days.

Apart from heavy deployment of state police personnel, a total 37 companies of paramilitary forces and nearly 7000 home guard personnel have been deployed in various parts of the state to avoid any untoward incident likewise the previous year.