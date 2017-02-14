The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday failed to take any decision on various demands put by the representatives of Jat

community for calling off the on-going agitation.

In a bid to find a solution for the on-going agitation by the Jat community, a sudden meet of the Cabinet was held on Tuesday at Faridabad to decide issues concerning the on-going Jat agitation.

The demands put up by the representatives of the Jat community before a high-level committee set up by the Manohar Lal Khattar government include permanent jobs for the kin of those killed during the last year's violent agitation. Besdies this, they have also demanded withdrawal of cases against community members for the violence and arson during the agitation in February 2016.

As today's Cabinet meeting was called specially to consider the above demands, it was expected that important decisions could be taken in it. But the Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Khattar, failed to arrive at any unanimous decision in the matter.

Sources revealed that few of the ministers, belonging to the non-Jat communities, strongly opposed the proposal for withdrawal of cases registered against the members of Jat community during the violent protest last year in which 30 persons were killed.

Sources said a few of colleagues in the Cabinet asserted that withdrawing cases would adversely affect the image of the state government and it should not work under pressure.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that the five-member high level committee today forwarded all the demands of the agitators before the Cabinet. The issues have been forwarded to the Cabinet and the second meeting between the Committee and the Jat leaders would soon be fixed to discuss the matter further, he added.

The ongoing agitation in 20 districts of the state under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) headed by Yashpal Malik today entered 17th day peacefully.

However, Malik saidannounced that the agitation would continue until the government fulfills their demands.

The state government on February 7 constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to consider demands and resolve problems of those agitating for reservation in the state.The Jat agitation in February last year left nearly 30 people dead while more than 200 injured.

During the violence erupted last year, government and private properties were damaged and set on fire.