Taking U-turn over the issue of jobs to kin of the agitators killed during the Jat agitation seeking Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in February last year, Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana on Friday assured that it would also give government jobs to family members of Jat agitators killed with bullets of security forces.

Earlier it had maintained that compensation and government jobs would be given to the family members of those innocent persons died during the agitation, however today it assured government jobs for kin of all 30 persons reported died during the agitation.

Decision came after representatives of various Khaps (union of various villages and panchayats) met Chief Minister (CM) here at his residence.These Jat representatives on Friday met the CM Khattar with several demands including jobs to all those who were killed during the agitation, withdrawal of cases against the persons arrested during the

agitation.

While speaking to reporters, Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Hawa Singh Sangwan said, “The CM has assured us that the government would government jobs to all those were killed during the agitation. Compensation has already been given to families of all the deceased. Apart from this, we have asked for withdrawal of cases against the

arrested persons as general pardon for the incident occurred, for which the CM has assured us legal consideration on it.”

“We will convince our people for not participating in the agitation scheduled for January 29, however if the government fails to give jobs to the family members of the deceased persons, we would start our agitation from February 26,” Sangwan added.

He also slammed Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) president Yashpal Malik for misleading the people of Haryana over the issue of reservation.

However, Malik criticized these representatives for their stand and said, “Government had assured government jobs months back but has not given yet. Moreover, there are other issues like withdrawal of cases.

We stand firm by our stand and will start our indefinite agitation from January 29. Sangwan and his companions who met Haryana CM today are no more our associates.”

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana CM, Captain Bhupender Singh said, “As far as withdrawal of cases concerned, the Chief Minister has said that the matter would be pursued on legal level and if anybody is found innocent, the government would think on it.”