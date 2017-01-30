Jat Agitation: Administration warns against misleading rumours

In view of the ongoing Jat reservation agitation, the administration on Monday warned against misleading rumours.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sirsa Sharandeep Kaur Brar exhorted the people to cooperate with the district administration and not to believe in rumours.

She said if people find any anti-social element trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, they should immediately bring it to the notice of administration.

A spokesman of the district administration said that the DC has also directed the officers concerned to ensure that no objectionable audio or video or any other material which could disrupt the peace is telecast or broadcast through social media like cable TV, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp.

She said that stern action would be initiated against those who would be found violating these instructions and advised the people not to post any comment or information without verifying it.

In view of the fresh agitation call given by the Jats from January 29, Haryana government has already imposed Section 144 of CrPC at various places in the state including Gurugram and Rohtak

Haryana government had also requested the Centre for 55 companies of paramilitary forces ahead of the proposed agitation by Jats seeking Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and several other demands.

The call for agitation has been given by Yashpal Malik-led Akhil Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS).

Malik alleges the state government has failed to fulfill its promises with Jats. Despite repeated promises, jobs have not been given to the family members of those were killed during the agitation last year.

Besides, youths are still behind the bars and cases have not been withdrawn, he added.

The state government has issued stern warning this time stating that nobody would be allowed vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Jat agitation seeking OBC quota last year had left nearly 30 died.