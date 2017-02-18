Jat agitation 2016: Haryana buckles, announces compensation

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana on Saturday announced compensation to those injured during the 2016 Jat agitation.



Violence during the February 2016 agitation left 30 people dead and over 200 injured. Government and private properties worth hundreds of crores were also damaged.

The chief minister announced the compensation here a day ahead of the Jat community's next move, who have called for 'Balidan Diwas' (sacrifice day) to mark the first anniversary of the violence on Sunday.

"It has been decided to release compensation to the innocent persons who sustained injuries during the 2016 Jat reservation agitation," a state government spokesman said quoting Khattar.

"While any person who sustained a bullet injury will be paid Rs.1 lakh, those who suffered a fracture otherwise will be paid Rs.50,000. The amount of compensation will be Rs.25,000 for those who sustained any other minor injuries," the spokesman added.

The compensation amount would be paid out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to immediately release the payment, he added.

Of the 30 people who were killed in the violence, the Haryana government has given jobs and compensation to the kin of 17 of them. The remaining 13 have been classified as rioters.

The Jat leadership is demanding compensation for all those who died and those injured in the violence.

Agitating Jat leaders on Friday turned down an offer from the Khattar government for dialogue.

All eyes were now on the future course of the agitation that the Jat leadership will take on Sunday (February 19).

The Jat agitation, which started on January 29, continued for the 21st day on Saturday with no breakthrough in sight over acceptance of their demands by the Haryana government.

All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (Aijass) president Yashpal Malik accused Khattar and his government of not taking the agitation seriously.

He, however, added that the Jats will continue to protest peacefully.

The Haryana government on Friday deputed senior IAS officers "to guide and support" Deputy Commissioners in eight districts in view of the ongoing Jat protests.

Their demands include reservation for Jats; jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the 2016 violence; compensation to those injured; withdrawal of cases against the Jats and action against officers who were involved.