Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 2nd consecutive day

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day Tuesday stranding scores of vehicles and passengers on the over 300 km long road, an official said.



No traffic would be allowed on the highway, the senior traffic department official said.



The highway was likely to be cleared of the debris by the afternoon, he said, adding that a decision on allowing traffic would be taken only after no further threat of accidents were perceived.



Heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones incidents on the stretch in the Ramban district.



"The weather has improved today (Tuesday) and clearance operations are in full swing," he added.



All stranded vehicles were parked safely, he said, adding that every precaution was taken to keep the passengers away from the landslide prone zones.



Scores of trucks carrying supplies to the valley were stuck on the highway between Jammu and Ramban.