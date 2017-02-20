Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

Strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Monday for traffic due to multiple landslides in Ramban district in the Jammu region.

According to a traffic department official, the highway has been closed as heavy rains during the night triggered landslides at some places in the district.

Landslide clearance operations had began in the district.

"Intending travellers should not undertake the journey before contacting our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway."

The dicey over 300 km long highway gets closed due to heavy rains or snowfall, causing disruption of essential supplies to the landlocked Kashmir valley.

All essentials to the valley are routed through this highway.

Closure of the highway also results in sky-rocketing of air travel fares between the valley and other parts of the country.

An aerial journey of barely 30 minutes between Srinagar and Jammu costs about Rs 14,000 during the closure of the highway.