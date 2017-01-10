Jammu records season's coldest night, valley shivers

Jammu city witnessed the season's coldest night so far as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.7 degrees Celsius, while an intense cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Tuesday.



"The minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees Celsius in Jammu city on Tuesday, which is the lowest recorded this season so far," a Met official said.



"At minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, Leh was the coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Kargil at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius."



"Srinagar recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature on Tuesday, while the mercury dipped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 12 degree Celsius in Gulmarg."



"Night temperatures across the state are likely to drop further till Wednesday as we are expecting the cold and dry weather to continue," the official said.



According to the official, the minimum temperature was 5 degree Celsius in Katra, minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Bannihal, 0.5 degrees Celsius in Batote and minus 1 degree Celsius in Bhaderwah town on Tuesday.

