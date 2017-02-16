Jammu and Kashmir temperatures rise above freezing point

The temperature in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday remained above the freezing point, for the first time this season, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius; 1.8 in Qazigund and Pahalgam; 1.1 in Kupwara and 1.5 in Kokernag , an official of the Met department said.

Despite the rise in temperature, the weather office has predicted rain and snowfall at isolated places in the next 48 hours.

However, the temperature in Leh region was recorded at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil had minus 5.4 as the lowest.

The temperature in Jammu was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius.