Jammu and Kashmir: Students clash with the police again

The clashes between the stone-pelting students and security forces refuse to die down with a fresh round of confrontation reported in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, leaving more than a dozen students injured.

About 250 students of the Degree College, Kulgam took out a protest march from the college campus against the alleged high-handedness of security forces in the April 17 incident at Degree College, Pulwama, a police official said.

He said the students pelted stones on the security forces and the official residence of superintendent of police, Kulgam, which is adjacent to the college campus.

"The security forces used batons and tear gas shells to chase away the protesting students," the official said, adding 14 students were injured during the clashes.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

The police raid on the state-run college in Pulwama on April 17 had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir.