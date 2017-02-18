Jammu and Kashmir awaits another spell of rain, snowfall

The night temperatures showed remarkable improvement across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the weather office forecast rain and light snowfall till Monday.

"There has been remarkable improvement in the night temperatures during the last few days because of cloud cover and the changing season," a Met official said.

"Rain is expected in the plains and light snowfall might occur in the higher reaches during the next 48 hours (till Monday)."

The minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius here while it was 16.7 in the Jammu city.

Pahalgam recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.

Leh town in the Ladakh region also showed improvement with the minimum temperature settling at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Kargil recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius.

"Katra town recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 11.3 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 8.3 and Bhaderwah witnessed 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures on Saturday," the official said.