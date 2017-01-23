Jallikattu: Rajinikanth urges agitators to end protest

Voicing concern over widespread protests that turned violent on Monday against the ban on Jallikattu, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth urged agitators to end their protest stressing that miscreants were trying to hijack the protest.

In a letter penned in Tamil, the actor urged the protesters who have gathered at Chennai's Marina beach to remain peaceful and expressed solidarity with them.

The biggest stars of Tamil cinema had attended a day-long protest organised by the Nadigar Sangam on Friday in Chennai.

Some of the demonstrators turned violent on Monday as they threw stones at police after being evicted from the protest site.Vehicles outside a police station were set on fire by agitators who are demanding a permanent solution to the issue.