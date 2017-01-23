Jallikattu protests force Ashwin to take metro on way to home

It was a surprisingly happy Monday morning for Chennai metro-goers as India's star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took the public transport to reach home after finding it difficult to commute by car from the city airport due to Jallikattu protests.

The off-spinner, who bagged the ICC Player of the Year award for his outstanding performance with the ball and bat in 2016, tweeted: "Such situations dictate usage of the public transport, thank the airport police for taking me through safely!"

The ace tweaker also posted on Twitter a picture of himself travelling in the metro, thanking the airport security.

Protests in support of bullfighting sport Jallikattu have brought Chennai to a standstill.

