Jallikattu: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss holds dharna outside PM's house

Amid growing protest in support of Jallikattu, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday held dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence here seeking an ordinance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an ordinance enabling the conduct of the ancient bull-taming sport.

The people in the state strongly demanded holding the bull-taming sport this year on the occasion of Pongal on January 14. Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities.

Political parties have been pressing the Centre as well as the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to let people hold the sport.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals, including bullock-cart races.