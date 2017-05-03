Jaipur to host two-day mega event on Yoga

A two-day mega event on Yoga will be held here by a social organisation in collaboration with AYUSH Ministry to create awareness about the ancient science.



The event will begin on May 6 with a 'Yogathan-Run' from Indira Gandhi Panchayti Raj Bhawan and will culminate at Jawahar circle where the participants will also perform yoga, organiser Ghanshyam Paliwal said on Wednesday.

State Agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Mayor Ashok Lahoti and Olympian Gopal Saini are scheduled to flag off the run.



On May 7, a national conference on Yoga will be held at the Bhawan which will be attended by professors, scholars and students of Yoga universities, along with experts and trainers.