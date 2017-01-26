Jaganmohan Reddy sent back from Vizag airport

Police sent back YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to Hyderabad after not allowing him to leave Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday.

The Leader of Opposition along with some other leaders were forced to board a Hyderabad-bound flight Thursday evening.

Earlier, police did not allow them to leave the airport soon after they landed here from Hyderabad, citing the ban orders in the coastal city.

Jaganmohan Reddy wanted to lead a candle light protest at RK Beach to demand special status for the state.

Tension prevailed at the airport as police stopped the opposition leader. The young leader had heated argument with the police officers.

Protesting the police action, the leaders staged a sit-in at the runway.

Party activists staged candle light march outside the airport building to show solidarity with their leaders.

Police denied permission for any kind of protest in the city and imposed orders banning assembly of five or more persons.

Earlier in the day, police arrested scores of youth, students and opposition activists, when they tried to stage protests defying the ban orders.

Protestors including leaders and workers of opposition parties were detained by the police in several towns including Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Anantapur.

Inspired by Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu, some youth called for the protest in Visakhapatnam.

Opposition parties, leading actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and some other actors had declared their support for the protest.

Police denied permission on the ground that the protest might lead to violence on Republic Day and ahead of Partnership Summit beginning Friday.