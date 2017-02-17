Jagan will also go to jail like Sasikala, says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will also have to go to jail like AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Saikala for corruption.



Addressing a meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in his constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district, Naidu said Jaganmohan Reddy will have to go to jail one day.



"Sasikala has gone to jail in a corruption case after 20 years. Jagan, who illegally amassed Rs 40,000 crore, will also have to go to jail," said the TDP chief.



Drawing a parallel between the case involving late J. Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala, which the Supreme Court disposed of on Tuesday, and that of Jaganmohan Reddy, the ruling TDP has demanded expeditious trial of the illegal assets case against the Leader of Opposition.



TDP Spokesman S. Chandramohan Reddy said while Sasikala misused Jayalalithaa's position and amassed illegal assets through quid pro quo deals, Jagan did the same in Andhra Pradesh by misusing his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's position between 2004 and 2009.



"If Sasikala got a four-year jail term for a scam of Rs 66 crore, Jagan should get many more years, as he illegally amassed about Rs one lakh crore," said Chandramohan Reddy.

