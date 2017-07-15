J-K govt skips Malala Day, Army holds event to promote girl education 

The education establishments of the Jammu and Kashmir government again skipped the International Malala Day but the Army organised functions in the hinterland of Kashmir to awaken the Muslim girls about the strength of education.

While the Day is observed in rest of the country with the entire world, but it was skipped in Jammu and Kashmir where the ground situation is identical to that in the native place of Malala Yousafzai in the most backward frontier area of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North-West Pakistan, where the Taliban burnt the schools and issued a diktat against girls getting education.

Several schools were burnt by terrorists in the Kashmir valley during the past two years badly hitting the education of rural kids.

Ironically, the Day having significance particularly for girls was not observed in the schools in J&K or any university on Wednesday. However, the Army organised functions to create awareness on girls education for Kashmiri Muslim girls in which students and teachers participated. An inter-village girls Rugby tournament was also organized for women empowerment.

Malala was critically wounded when the Taliban activists shot in her head and neck on October 9, 2012 for standing against the terrorist organization’s diktat asking girls not to go to schools. She was flown to United Kingdom for treatment.

Reports said that some schools in Pakistan observed it as anti-Malala Day.

Malala Day is being observed since 2013 when Malala, meaning the grief-stricken, on 12 July on her 16th birthday spoke at the UN to call for worldwide access to education. This was her first public speech after recovering from the wounds of terrorist attack. A year later in 2014, she was announced co-recipient of the Noble Peace Award alongwith India’s Kailash Satyarthi.