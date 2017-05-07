J-K government to function from Srinagar tomorrow as summer sets in

Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to start functioning from here from Monday for next six months after shifting from winter capital Jammu as part of the pre-independence bi-annual 'darbar move' practice.



Raj Bhavan, Civil Secretariat and other offices closed in Jammu on April 28 and are scheduled to re-open here on Monday as per the 'darbar move' - a century-old practice under which government functions six month each in the two capitals of the state.



The government will function in Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, till late October and then move to Jammu - the winter capital - in the first week of November.



Authorities have made all necessary arrangements, including security, to ensure smooth functioning of the offices in the Kashmir Valley, which has witnessed a spurt in militant activities, officials said.



They said the summer capital has been given a face-lift ahead of the re-opening of the 'move offices'.



The roads around and leading to the Civil Secretariat, the seat of the government, are being renovated with labourers busy cleaning the pathways and painting the roadsides.



Every year, the city gets a face-lift on the eve of re-opening of the Civil Secretariat and other move offices.



Besides, the government offices and quarters have been renovated and the street lights restored, the officials said.



While most of the Kashmir-based government employees associated with the Civil Secretariat and other departments arrived in the Valley on April 29 and 30, Jammu-based employees have started arriving here since yesterday, they said.



On the reopening of offices, work will begin from 9:30 AM to 5 PM at the Civil Secretariat, the officials said, adding that for other departments located outside the Secretariat, work will be from 10 AM to 4 PM.