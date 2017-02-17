J-K CM Mehbooba inducts senior PDP leader in cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expanded her cabinet by inducting senior PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari, who was dropped when she formed the government 10 months ago after the death of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Bukhari is the legislator from Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar.

The oath of office was administered to Bukhari at a function in Raj Bhawan in Jammu by Governor N N Vohra.

Mehbooba Mufti and her ministerial colleagues were present during the swearing in ceremony.

Bukhari was the Roads and Buildings Minister in the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-led Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition in 2015.

With Bukhari's re-induction into the cabinet, the total strength of the council has gone up to 24.

Under the state constitution, Jammu and Kashmir can have a 25-member strong council of ministers.

Bukhari's portfolio is expected to be announced later on Friday.