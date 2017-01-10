Following the sting operation on corruption telecasted by India Today on February 22, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday asked Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to issue show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Woba Joram within 48 hours.

“The EC directed CEO Manipur to issue show-cause notice to BJP candidate Woba Joram over corruption & for legal action against him with in 48 hours,” reports stated.

Joram was caught on camera making statements to the effect of bribing of electors and suppression of election expenses.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur assembly will take place on March 4 and March 8 and results will be declared on March 11.