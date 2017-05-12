ISRO to set up facility in Hyderabad

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would set up an 'outreach facility' in Hyderabad that will provide solutions to entrepreneurs in geospatial and other fields, ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar said on Friday.

“If an entrepreneur wants to find a solution to a problem, he will have difficulties in getting the data and all,” he said.

“For example, you are using geospatial technology. They (entrepreneurs) want to provide a service. For that, they have to make a product. For making that product, they can make use of this facility,” Kiran Kumar added.

The ISRO would make an announcement about establishing the facility soon, he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a lecture he delivered at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).