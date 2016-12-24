Irresponsible leaders will lose credibility: Mamata

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation move, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinomool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday said "irresponsible political leaders" would ultimately lose their credibility.



"Irresponsible political leaders act in such a way that common people are made to suffer," Banerjee said without mentioning Modi's name.



"I am also saying it for myself. I should rectify myself first, else will lose my credibility," she said at an event at the St Xavier's College here.



Speaking out against demonetisation, she said, "It has led to degradation of the entire banking system in the country. Every sector is in trouble. Everybody is perturbed."



Now things have come to such a passe that everyone is scared of any kind of raid, be it by the I-T department, the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate, she said.



"People are scared of I-T raids. We have never seen this before. How could we? Nobody has come before like this one," she said referring to Modi.



Banerjee said, "This is Christmas time. People can't travel....Cake sellers are facing problems."



The Chief Minister today announced the state would provide financial assistance of Rs 7 crore to the proposed St Xavier's University per annum.



The government would also provide four acres of land in Asansol for a new Jesuit college, she said.