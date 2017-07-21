IRF for safer hill roads and tough vehicle fitness norms

In the wake of recent bus accident that claimed 28 lives in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh , Global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) has stressed the need for safer hill roads and tough vehicle fitness norms.

Besides, IRF has also advocated driving license for hill drivers.

“India accounts for the highest number of road accident deaths and accounts for more than 10 per cent of global road accident deaths. During the year 2015 about 1.46 lakh people died in road accidents in the country. As a signatory to THE UN Decade of Action Plan, reiterated in Brasilia, India is committed to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities by half by the year 2020" said KK Kapila, Chairman, International Road Federation (IRF).

“The hill roads in the country are prone to regular road accident a lot needs to be done to ensure road safety, especially in higher areas including HP, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and north east states in the country, the government should plan to incorporate the latest technologies and safety features, including installation of soil and slope stabilisation and roadside safety in the hilly terrain infrastructure, crash barriers, intelligent traffic plans, rumble strips, use of speed governors and proper signage’s,” said Kapila.

“Special separate tough driving license for hill drivers, use of vehicle tracking system, tough vehicle fitness norms and certification and development of safety code for hills should also be adhered to make road travel safe and sustainable on hills” said Kapila.