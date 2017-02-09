Intoxicated woman caught for rash driving kisses policeman

This is one kiss which the recipient could have never expected. A policeman who stopped and hauled up a drunk woman for rash driving ended up being hugged and smooched, police said Thursday.



The woman, in her late 30s, was driving her car while returning from a party around Wednesday-Thursday midnight in an allegedly heavily inebriated condition, police said.



She apparently lost control at the Chingrihata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan by-pass close to Salt Lake and hit a divider.



However, when a taxi driver tried to rescue her, the woman thrashed him.



Then a constable tried to bring out the woman and her two friends - a man and a woman, who were also under the influence of liquor A- from the car. But, the policeman was hardly prepared for what followed next.



The woman pulled him towards her, hugged him tightly, and started raining kisses on him.



The other policemen sought help from another woman present at the spot, finally managed to extricate their colleague and take the three to the Bidhannagar South police station.



The woman has been booked for rash driving under the influence of liquor. Cases have also been initiated against her two friends for misconduct.



"We may even start a case against the woman driver for trying to bribe a policeman by kissing him," said a police officer lightheartedly.