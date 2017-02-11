International Children’s Fest celebrates myriad hues of learning

Bringing together colours of different cultures from across the world in an effort to promote international peace and understanding, International Children's Festival was celebrated in the capital.



“Education plays the key role in promoting international peace and understanding,” Springdales School principal Jyoti Bose said, addressing the event which was held in the school at Dhaula Kuanon Thursday.



The event, organised by Springdales School, was graced by world leaders such as Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaijaa, Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand Suzannah Jessep, South African Deputy High Commissioner Ben Joubert and Head of the Cultural Department at German Embassy Dietrich Graf von der Schulenburg.



The festival, putting the idea of school motto ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ (the world is family) forefront, celebrated the confluence of world cultures under one single roof.



"I am touched by your motto of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam. The most beautiful way of living life is to live in peace and harmony with the world,” Schulenburg said, hailing the idea of the event.



Commencing the event on a tranquil note, the lamp was lit in the backdrop of the visual presentation of a song ‘Let there be peace on earth'. Taking the spark from the illumination, senior school choir, dressed in tri-colour attire, presented a group song ‘No war will stop us singing’.



Students from Kirti Nagar and Pusa branch of Springdales joined in the carnival, presenting dance performances titled 'Carnival of Joy’ and ‘Bonds of love and friendship’ respectively.



Exchanging cultural values with India, international students from the Russian Embassy School and the Heungdeok High School, South Korea, also performed at the event.



Junior Russian kids showcased their culture through a song and a dance performance, while Korean boys presented martial arts. Girls from the Heungdeok High School performed a cultural songand shook a leg on a Bollywood item number.



The evening, enlightened by cultures of countries like Japan, France, Egypt, Australia, Palestine, Russia, concluded with a song performance by the students of Sprindales, Dhaula Kuan, on Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’.



South Africa’s Deputy High Commissioner Joubert, hailing the performances, "Watching these kids performing so well is an absolute delight and prestige for me.”

Echoing the same view, Schulenburg said, “I am highly impressed with the students’ performances".