In an effort to boost exports in the state, international cargo operations services at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here were resumed on Friday, an official said.

"With the resumption of the services, we can reach the world with our products which can be sent directly to foreign destinations. Though the service was discontinued for some reasons in the past, we will...maintain it as lots of export units are lined up in the state," Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi said.

Asked about the commencement of international flights from the city airport, Padi said Air Asia is most likely to begin services to Kuala Lumpur in April by this year.

Now, the exporters from Odisha can send their products to foreign countries and tap markets in the Middle East, Far East and European countries where demand for items like seafood, agro, handloom, handicrafts and spices are high, the official said.

The exporters can now send their products from the airport here, instead of taking cargo by road to Hyderabad or Kolkata.

Representatives of various export associations in seafood, agro food processing industries, handloom and handicrafts and spice have indicated to use the facility.



Airlines like Indigo, Vistara, and Air India have been asked to publish a schedule for dispatching cargo to various international destinations in Middle East, Far-East and European countries within seven days both for the perishable and non-perishable items, the official added.