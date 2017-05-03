International border in Himachal Pradesh in state of neglect

The international border in Spiti valley of Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh with Chinese occupied Tibet is in state of neglect, forcing the tribals leave the area for greener pastures with the passage of time.

The trend of migration from cold desert Spiti, mainly of younger generation, which has continued over the last two decades, is a disturbing phenomenon as there is much activity and development on the other side of it by Chinese authorities.

Himachal Pradesh shares over 220 kilometres international border with Tibet in tribal areas of Kinnaur and Spiti. While Kinnaur has progressed with apple economy as the mainstay of tribals. Spiti wears a deserted look with sparsely located villages and scant amenities.

In winters, it is almost cut off in parts for snow.

“The gradual exodus from Spiti over last some decades is linked with tough and poor living conditions. The successive governments have not bothered to develop the area on priority despite it being sensitive. So what do the people do? They do want to catch up with times,” said Tenzin, 75, of Kaza in Spiti.

In 2011 census, Lahaul Spiti showed negative decadal growth rate of population, -5.10 per cent, over 2001.

People contend that the tradition of every family giving one monk (in Spiti), who pledge celibacy, may be a contributor.

However, a major reason has to do with migration from the area for want of basic facilities.

The national highway connecting Spiti is not in good condition; the link roads are pathetic and remain cut off intermittently due to inclement weather and fragile topography. They are often not restored for months together. The communication link is poor and is snapped any time, putting the people to great stress. The education facilities are there up to senior secondary level, but many prefer to come out of the tribal belt for quality. There is no college in Spiti.

Many families from villages in Spiti have sent their wards out for education and jobs, who ultimately prefer to settle outside to avoid hardships back home.

The health facilities in the area are worse with not even a single specialist doctor in tribal district for 20 years. People have no option but to travel out for medical emergencies.

“It’s alarming. People are compelled by circumstances to leave the area as they are being made to live in pathetic conditions. We need to focus on development of this area urgently in national interest,” said Congress MLA from Lahaul Spiti, Ravi Thakur.

Thakur said the largest district (area wise) is being ignored for political reasons as it just has one MLA.

The border is so far peaceful, barring stray incidents of few resentful voices off and on, but that’s no excuse to neglect it, feel the locals.