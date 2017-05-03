Inter-Ministerial Central team visits Arunachal Pradesh

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has arrived here on a four-day visit to assess the damage caused by natural calamities like flood, cloud burst and landslides in the state.



The central team headed by Union Home Ministry Join Secretary V Shashank called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The chief minister explained in detail to the central team the recurring losses caused to the state due to unpredictable climatic conditions and rough terrains.



He told them that in terms of disasters caused by nature, the state faces an uphill task and relief and rehabilitation process besides restoring the losses and disrupted services.



Khandu called for viewing Arunachal Pradesh from a different perspective while drafting a report on the losses faced by the state, which unfortunately has become a yearly phenomenon.



"Every year we face the same situation. Every year we lose precious lives. Every year the losses caused in infrastructures like roads, houses, water supply and power lines, bridges, agricultural land and crops, livestock, etc are huge," he informed.



Khandu also requested the central team to give more emphasis on agriculture sector as majority of the people are marginal and poor farmers, who face huge loss during the monsoons.



Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin, Disaster Management Secretary J Angu and Director Disaster Management Y W Ringu were also present during the meeting.



Earlier, the team held a detail meeting with concerned departments like PHED, PWD, RWD, Health, Agriculture, Hydropower, and WRD wherein, the departmental officials made power point presentations on the damages caused and loss incurred last year, the report added.



The team will visit places like Namsai, Pasighat, Mebo, Dambuk, Bordumsa, Tawang and other affected places of the state if the weather permits, the release added.