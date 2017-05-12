It was a district level Scouts and Guides camp in which 796 students from across the state were participating to gain self confidence and higher level of competitiveness.

However, the late night fun by some teachers at the camp has some lessons in store for them.

The Scouts and Guides camp at Dharamshala in Kangra district witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday night after some teachers, around 3 as per the claim of Deputy Director, Higher Education Kangra, KK Gupta were found loitering in the campus in inebriated condition.

“Three teachers were found in inebriated condition last night at Scouts and Guides camp after I have asked the Incharge to conduct inquiry into the incident,” Gupta told The Statesman.

He said the teachers have been relieved of duty and explanation has been sought from them over their misconduct.

Sources said some teachers who deputed for the training at the camp had consumed liquor after a function which organized during the day. “The incident was reported to the camp authorities but initially, they decided to keep mum on it, saying the matter would be taken up in the morning after identifying them,” sources said.

However when some of teachers who were also deputed at the camp raised objections and stated that they would be responsible if some untoward incident took place, they sprung into action.

The inebriated teachers were reportedly isolated into a room and the matter was brought to the notice of Deputy Director, Higher Education Kangra.

The Deputy Director ordered an inquiry into the incident and strict is likely to be initiated against them on the basis of the outcome of the report.

It is worthwhile to mention here that one such incident was reported at state level Scouts and Guides camp at Jwalamukhi in which some teachers in inebriated condition had tried to broke open the doors of female staff.