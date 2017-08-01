Innovation, creativity on display

“Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level,” former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, once said.

Walking on this path, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, on Sunday held its annual exhibition on the theme: ‘Destination Innovation’, that displayed creativity and out-of-the-box thinking by students.

Research projects and science models that students made during the summer vacations were on display.

The highlight of the event was ‘Tinkering Festival’, the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education Programme initiated by NITI Aayog, in which young minds showcased innovative designs to contribute for the betterment of society.

Both young scientists and budding artists participated in the creative extravaganza. Besides awe-inspiring models of Lego robotics, 3D printing, Arduino robotics and electronic circuits, attractive art work created out of waste products grabbed the eye-balls of visitors.

Students with an artistic mind transformed old denim into bags, thumb pins into paperweights and made lights from glass marbles and old CDs. Waste material such as old newspapers, wire and POP were shaped into beautiful sculptures by students.

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, became the proud recipient of a grant from NITI Aayog, which will help the school set up an ‘Innovation Lab’ to create an environment of scientific temperament. It will be inaugurated soon.