INLD's call puts Punjab Haryana on warpath again

Political parties in Punjab and Haryana are on warpath again over the contentious issue of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal following Haryana’s main Opposition party Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) call to march towards the neighbouring state on March 23 for digging the SYL canal.

Even as Punjab’s political parties have warned the INLD against any provocation on this emotive issue, the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday said even if the Army is deployed, party workers will go ahead with digging of the canal in the villages bordering Punjab.

He also urged the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress leaders to join the INLD in its march from Ambala (Haryana) towards Patiala in Punjab for re-digging the canal on the state’s border which was planned for sharing the river water between the two states.

As expected, political parties in Punjab reacted strongly to the INLD leader’s statements and warned against en inter-state crisis due to it.

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh said Chautala’s inflammatory statement has the potential of further escalating the tension already triggered by the ongoing Jat agitation in Haryana.

The Congress leaders said people of Punjab would not allow themselves to be victimized or brow-beaten into submission on such a critical issue, on which depended their lives and future, Captain Amarinder warned the INLD, asking them to refrain from engaging in any ill-conceived action on the SYL matter.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, INLD’s alliance partner in Haryana, also urged the political parties from the neighboring state o not to indulge in activities that provoke the people of the Punjab on the SYL issue.

SAD’s spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD will never let the project complete as it would deprive the farmers of the Punjab from their own waters.

Some radical outfits in Punjab, including Dal Khalsa, have also warned the INLD to face the consequences if the party goes ahead with its plan to dig the SYL canal.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has deployed forces at Kapoori and Shambu border in Patiala district in view of the INLD’s call. The state government has sought 20 companies of Paramilitary Forces from the Centre to prevent any face-off between INLD workers and Punjab’s radical outfits.