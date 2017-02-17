INLD prepares for digging of SYL canal

Keeping the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water controversy alive, Haryana’s main Opposition party the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Friday said, that a massive gathering would be held in Ambala before marching towards digging the canal, in the villages bordering with neighbouring Punjab on coming February 23.

While interacting with the mediapersons here, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said, “People would gather in large numbers at Ambala before marching towards the spot where digging for SYL canal is to be started. More than one lakh people from across the state are expected to participate in digging for the canal.”

We are firm by a stand of digging canal ourselves as the BJP led government at Centre has failed to dig the canal and helping Haryana to get its legitimate share of the water, he added. He also slammed both the BJP and Congress for politicising the matter, saying that whenever their party came to power, its leaders always made serious efforts for getting SYL water for people of Haryana, however, the BJP and Congress failed to do the same.

Meanwhile, with INLD’s announcement of digging the canal, security beefed up in Punjab’s bordering area adjoining the SYL canal. Decades-old contentious issue between the two states again hit the headlines during the previous year when the Supreme Court on November 10, held as unconstitutional the 2004 Punjab Termination of Agreements Act passed by the Punjab State Legislative Assembly to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states. The decision led a political storm in both of the states.