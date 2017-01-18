Infighting in Congress leading to neglect of development in Himachal

BJP MLA from Nahan and state chief spokesperson Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the state due infighting for supremacy in the party.

Bindal said the infighting between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress party leaders has now reached in open court of general public. “The general public would now pronounce judgment on the infighting in the upcoming assembly elections as the government has ignored their interests,” he said.

Claiming that the recent statements of State Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Chief Minister over contesting elections has reached tipping point, BJP MLA said it has become a routine news to hear about infighting between various minister and party leaders.

“Though, it is not the concern of BJP to get involved in Congress party’s infighting but this is leading to neglect of development of the state,” he said.

On one hand, the general public is demanding better road, water, electricity and employment opportunities. While the CM, ministers and party leaders are fighting a battle for supremacy in the party, he said.

He added the general public of the state are fed up with inefficient and corrupt government and they would overthrow it in coming assembly elections.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Chief Minister Vibhadra Singh in a reply to Sukhu’s statement on creating an army for upcoming elections, had said the state party chief should focus on contesting elections from his constituency. In retaliation, Sukhu had said he doesn’t need any advice from anyone on how to contest elections.