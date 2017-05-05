Infighting an equal challenge for Congress, BJP in HP

Infighting remains a challenge for the ruling Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they prepare to battle it out in the run up to assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the end of 2017.

Congress suffers from the lack of co-ordination between government and the party, besides simmering discontent among chief minister’s detractors in the Legislature Party.

The BJP, which is trying to ride on ‘Modi wave’ and ‘failures of Congress government’, faces confused cadres and ‘calculative’ leadership, with the party high command mum over chief ministerial candidate so far.

There are efforts to corner octogenarian and six-time CM, Virbhadra Singh in Congress, who, right through this tenure, is not only fighting corruption cases, but the dissent of party headed by younger leader, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Though, the Congress high command has so far backed Singh in view of his hard work in field and mass appeal, the contradictory feedback by state Congress against Virbhadra’s leadership and governance in Delhi, and much of it in public, shows the ruling party in poor light ahead of polls.

Sources said Singh, who has had to face off with Sukhu, quite often in public, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that while he leads the party in next assembly polls, his son, Vikramaditya Singh too sets his feet on electoral ground. (It would be a first poll battle for Vikramaditya, 27).

Sources said Sukhu’s efforts at the moment, which get a push from bickering in Virbhadra’s cabinet, are in the opposite direction- to see that the polls are fought in collective leadership.

“Our new party incharge, senior leader, Sushil Kumar Shinde is visiting HP to take stock of the situation later this week. He would meet the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on 3 August. It’s actually a challenge for Shinde to put the Congress house in order at the earliest,” said a Congress leader here.

The BJP, after ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’ in HP, tried to portray unity at the state executive meet in Shimla with former CMs Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Union health minister, JP Nadda sharing stage. But, sources said, it may not serve any purpose to fill the cracks that have gone till the bottom over preference for the top post.

Sources said there is clear re-grouping in the party, with Union minister, JP Nadda’s name cropping up time and again as a top contender against two times former CM, Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Insiders said the party cadres are divided and anxious, as much that they have gone bitter and loud with the pros and cons in public, spilling dissent at the crucial hour. All this, when BJP goes to polls with the three decade old trend-of state, preferring a change in power every five years- to its side.