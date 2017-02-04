Indira Gandhi Park in Arunachal Pradesh to get a facelift

The lone public recreational park in the state capital Indira Gandhi Park situated at the heart of the city is all set to witness a massive facelift soon.

The department of Environment and Forests, under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA), has chalked out a detailed proposal for landscaping and beautification of the park with all basic amenities.

This was informed during the fourth governing body meeting of state CAMPA, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Saturday.

As per the proposal, funds to the tune of Rs.6 crore from CAMPA have been earmarked for upgradation of the park that would have separate paths for joggers and walkers.

Further, the state civil secretariat would also be given a new look with avenue plantations within its periphery.

Meanwhile, Khandu expressed concern over the fact that the state CAMPA Governing Body meeting was being held after a gap of almost three years, whereas it should be held at least once a year to plan its Annual Plan of Operation (APO).

He advised the department to become pro-active so that funds granted under CAMPA by the Centre are judiciously utilised for the benefit of the state and its forest cover.