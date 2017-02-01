Indians know more about US than Northeast: Acharya

Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya said people in India know more about the US than the Northeast as he batted for more tourism in the region to promote the local culture.

He said the entire Northeast is a beautiful region where the theme 'unity in diversity' is more pronounced with many ethnic entities living in perfect harmony.

Inaugurating the Arunachal Tourism Award at Indira Gandhi Park here on Tuesday night, the Governor urged people to work with the spirit of NAMASTE, an acronym he coined for Nagaland, Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura and East.

"Arunachal Pradesh is one of the most beautiful parts in the country. But the people of India know more about America than the Northeast. Such tourism event will promote the cultural richness of the state and the region," he said.

"Tourism not only increases the inflow of the visitors, both foreign and domestic, but also has a trickle down effect on the socio-economic development of the state," he pointed out.

The governor also released the TV Commercial of Arunachal Tourism on the occasion.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has vast tourism potential, Tourism Parliamentary Secretary P D Sona urged the people to practice eco-friendly and responsible tourism aimed at protecting the environment.

He also asked the people to be good hosts.