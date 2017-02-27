In three years, agri scientist, wife lose Rs. 1.30 cr to lottery scam

BENGALURU: Whether illiterate or well-educated, greed prevails over the human mind to not let it think rationally.

A Bengaluru couple lost Rs. 1.3 crore over a period of three years to the infamous Nigerian online lottery scam. An agriculture scientist fell prey to an online quiz in early 2014 and kept sending large sums of money to claim “Rs. 5-crore prize” till his demise in December 2014.

Afterwards, his wife continued to do so till May this year, before she smelt the rat and approached the police. But, by that time the couple had lost Rs. 1.30 crore to the fraudster.

The 52-year-old woman approached the cybercrime police station, saying they lost Rs. 1.30 crore. In her complaint, she said her husband had participated in an online quiz in January 2014 and he got a call the next day, informing him that he had won Rs. 5 crore lottery. The caller asked him to deposit money in a particular account as fee to claim the lottery money.

He kept transferring large sums of money to various bank accounts through online transactions as advised by the scamster on numerous occasions till his demise in December 2014.

The scamster called the scientist's number after his death and his wife answered the call. She was informed that her husband had won the lottery and she could claim the cash on his behalf. Falling for it, the wife, too, made numerous money transfers until May 2017 when the suspect, who identified himself as Howard Jerry from Delhi, assured her the money would be dropped at her home in Bengaluru after a final transfer of Rs. 6.5 lakh to an account.

It was then that she smelt rat and approached the police. Investigations are on.