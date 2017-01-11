In poll-bound Uttarakhand, CSD liquor to cost less

In a move to woo ex-servicemen of Army and paramilitary forces, the Harish Rawat government has reduced excise duty on liquor sold through CSD canteens in the hill state.



With this, Rawat intends to counter popularity of the Narendra Modi government among the ex-servicemen- after the central government implemented the OROP (one rank-one pension) and executed the surgical strike against

militants in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.



In election bound Uttarakhand liquor will cost less at CSD canteens. The price of rum will cost Rs 25 less per bottle. While the price of whisky will be Rs.35 down and beer will be cheaper Rs.10 per bottle.



Many ex-servicemen association raised the issue of hike in excise duty of CSD liquor last year, but the Harish Rawat government took little note of the demand of the retired Army men.

The Uttarakhand Excise Department issued a notification to CSDs in the last week of December. Uttarakhand excise commissioner Jugul Kishore Pant In his letter dated 27 December 2016 has informed the CSDs about

reducing the excise duty.



It is a general observation in Uttarakhand that one member from each family serves in the Indian Army. The marshal traditions of the Garhwal and Kumoan hills have provided champion soldiers for the country. After ignoring the demand of the ex-army and para-military soldiers for about two years, the Harish Rawat government has provided

this poll bonanza ,"Get cheap Beer, Whisky and Rum in CSD!"



The state government issued the notification few days before the model-code of conduct came into force in Uttarakhand. Will the trick really work for the Harish Rawat? Only time will tell.