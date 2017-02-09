Lakshmibai College in Delhi University will be the first to set up a crèche for children of both teaching and non-teaching employees of the college.

The crèche, with recreational facilities including toys, painting, clay toys, hammocks, etc., will initially accommodate nearly two dozen children between the age group of 6 months to 6 years.

The infrastructure is funded totally by the college and the recurring cost incurred upon maintenance and other essentials would be contributory. The principal, Dr Pratyush Vatsala, said the PWD will renovate the already existing infrastructure adjacent to the principal’s bungalow for the purpose. The total cost would be around Rs 10 lakh and the crèche will be ready in 2 months.

She said: “Initially we will ask them to bring meals from home. The crèche would be provided with a microwave and a fridge. We have decided that those who want to put their children in the crèche would have to pay a recurring cost of around Rs 4000.”

She said many teachers and even non-teaching staff had approached her with a request to make some arrangements for those who cannot leave their small children at home or at a crèche located far from their place of work. Having a crèche as a safe accommodation for their children at their place of work will certainly have a positive effect on employees and will increase the productivity and work efficiency, Vatsala said. “This will certainly reduce the number of child care leave (CCL) taken by the employees,” she said.

Lakshmibai College is a women’s college with only three male teachers among its more than 90 plus teaching staff.