IMS asks Odisha govt to study impact of climate change

The Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) today suggested the Odisha government to start a study at a pilot site along the state's coast to access impact of climate change.

"A pilot site along the Odisha coast may be taken up for the study of impact and assessment of climate change on various sectors such as water resources, farming, health, infrastructure and eco-system," the IMS said in its recommendation after its four-day National Symposium on Tropical Meteorology (TROPMET-2016) which ended today.

The theme of the symposium was 'Climate Change and Coastal Vulnerability'.

As Odisha has been vulnerable to natural disasters, being hit by 107 cyclones over 125 years, the IMS suggested the state government and other coastal states to create awareness on the matter in order to reduce human sufferings.

"We cannot stop calamities, but we can reduce its impact through awareness," said IMD regional director, Bhubaneswar, Sarat Sahu.

The IMS also said multi-disciplinary research teams may be involved in developing and implementing adoption and mitigation strategies for sustainable coastal zone.

Similar projects may be undertaken in other coastal regions, Sahu said, adding the IMD would provide all kinds of support to the state government for the proposed study.

"Set up inter-disciplinary academic centres on climate change and sustainable development with short term facilitation programmes for administrators, managers, NGOs, media persons and others on climate change issue," the recommendations said.

Stating that orientation programme for parliamentarians, legislators and people's representatives was very important, the IMS said public awayness was also equally significant as no programme can become successful without participation of the people.

"The IMS has also recommended impact analysis and vulnerability assessment in sectors such as water resources, farming (agriculture), health, infrastructure and ecosystem, with special reference to coastal region," said Mamata Yadav, senior materialist, IMD, Bhubaneswar.

The IMS conference was organised for the third time in Odisha, in collaboration with SOA University and Odisha government and supported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).