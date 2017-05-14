Impose AFSPA in Kannur: BJP

The reported killing of an RSS worker, allegedly by CPI-M activists in Kerala’s Kannur, evoked sharp reactions on Saturday from the RSS and BJP with the former condemning the ruling Left party in the state for the incident and the latter demanding Kannur be declared a disturbed area.

“Taking the CPI-M threat into account, Biju was provided with police security which was withdrawn last week. That itself implies that he was under their scanner for a long time and the murder was an outcome a sinister political conspiracy.

He was falsely implicated in a murder case by the police at the behest of the ruling party and state government. Once again, the ruling party CPI-M has reiterated that the party is reluctant to put down arms in Kannur and support the peace initiatives,” RSS senior functionary Manmohan Vaidya said here.

The victim Kakkampara Mandal Karyavah Choorakkadu Biju was reportedly hacked to death near Payyannur, in Kannur on 12 May. The assailants in a car reportedly hit Biju’s bike near a bridge at Palamkode and later hacked him to death with swords.

After the death of the RSS worker came to light a delegation of BJP state unit leaders headed by the party’s lone MLA and former Union Minister O Rajagopal, called on Governor P Sathasivam and submitted a memorandum demanding Kannur be declared a disturbed area. They also sought imposition of AFPSA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts).

Rajagopal later alleged that the state government had failed to maintain law and order. “The only solution to maintain law and order is to hand over the law enforcement of the district to the army,” he said.

Reacting to the killing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the incident as ‘very unfortunate’. He sought to project it as an isolated incident. “Concerned persons have to be cautious to see that the situation is not turning worse. The government will make all efforts to bring the guilty before law,” the chief minister said. The BJP called a dawn to dusk strike in Kannur.

Kerala has been witness to the politics of ‘retaliation’ between the BJP-RSS and CPI-M for some time. “The increased spate of murders of Swayamsevaks in Kerala under the CPI M) regime affirms the Government’s conspicuous role in political killings. It is highly condemnable and despicable that the State Police and State machinery remain as silent spectators while the CPI (M) cadres are on killing spree towards Swayamsevaks in Kannur and other places," the RSS charged, demanding Kerala Police bring all murderers and conspirators to book.