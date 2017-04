Light to moderate rain/thunder showers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana over the next four days, the IMD said on Friday.



Khammam, Nalgonda and Ramagundam today recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius each in the state, followed by Adilabad 42.5, Bhadrachalam and Hanamakonda 42 degrees Celsius each while Hyderabad sizzled at 41.3 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.