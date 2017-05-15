Illegal arms trader arrested in West Bengal

A 40-year-old man has been arrested from central Kolkata for trying to sell improvised guns and ammunition to criminal elements, the Kolkata Police said on Monday.



"Pramod Yadav from Bihar's Banka district was arrested from the area in front of Gwalior Ghat yesterday (Sunday) evening for illegal arms trading," an officer from Kolkata Police's Anti Rowdy Squad said.



"Two improvised 8 mm pistols and 10 rounds of cartridges were seized from him," the officer said.



According to the police, the buyers who came to meet Yadav, fled from the spot sensing trouble when the police arrested him.



He would be presented before court on Monday for legal action, the officer said.

